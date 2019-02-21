Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Marlys Jean Johnson, 86, died, Feb. 16, 2019. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Entombment will be at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Yankton, SD. Visitation begins at 5 PM Friday, Feb. 22 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Marlin (Anita) Johnson, Susanville, CA; two grandsons: Brady and Andrew Johnson; siblings: Audrey Penney, Eunice Hesby, Shirley (James) Cooper, Sharon Jibben, Palma (Wayne) Stombaugh, Nola (Dennis) Notaro, Myrna (Gene) Heilman, Leland (Janice) Jibben, Orlin (Carol) Jibben, and Wendell (Barb) Jibben; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burnell Johnson; daughter, Peggy Johnson; son: Craig O. Johnson; granddaughter, Stevie Marlys Johnson; her parents, Fred and Marie Jibben; one brother, Kenneth Jibben; four sisters: Loretta Nelson, Arlene Knock, Mavis Kuper and Phyllis Meyer. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
