Marlys Jean Ross, daughter of Eric and Nellie Ross was born on May 13, 1933 by Lake Thisted, South Dakota. She graduated from Arlington High School. She married Marvin Balk several years later in Sioux Falls. Marlys was a member of First Lutheran Church. Marlys worked at Sencore Inc and ESI in Sioux Falls for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed going to curves and playing her organ. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marlys passed away on October 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan in Lennox, South Dakota.



Left to cherish her memory sons:Michael (Susan) of Prescott, Az, Bruce (Valerie) of Valley Springs, SD, and Gary (Danette) of East Wenatchee,Washington. Ten grandchildren Amy Staples, David Nothdurft, Paul Nothdurft, Shannon Warne, Amber Spencer, Adam Nothdurft, Michelle Gervais and Nick Nothdurft. Eleven great-grandchildren: sister-in-laws Delores,Gloria, and Lois. Several nephews and nieces and many great friends



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin: parents Eric and Nellie: sister Norma Rowbotham: brothers Clyde, Allie and Elden grandsons, Matthew Nothdurft and Christopher Nothdurft.









