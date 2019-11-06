|
Marlys Miller
Vermillion - Marlys Kathleen Miller, 92, of Vermillion, SD passed away Monday, November 4 at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Marlys Hult was born January 7, 1927 in rural Centerville, SD to Carl and Clara (Hanson) Hult. She graduated from Vermillion high school in 1945 and attended USD for two years.
Marlys married Ernest Miller on November 25, 1948 and spent her life on a farm north of Vermillion. She was a life member of the Clay County Historical Society, Senior Citizens, Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as deacon, choir member and soloist, singing for funerals for the Elmore Wagner Funeral Home. In 1960, she became a representative for the Civic Council and served as officer, board member and volunteer for many years. In 1974 she became secretary Treasurer of the Bluff View Cemetery and continued in that capacity until 2003.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, her only brother Franklyn and her husband Ernest.
There will be no services and burial of ashes will be in the Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019