|
|
Marlys Shaff
Sioux Falls - Marlys Anna Shaff was born on June 14, 1927 near Alvord, IA to Louis and Anna (Mundt) Kroger. She died at the Good Samaritan Village on April 10, 2019.She grew up on a farm north of Inwood, IA. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Alvord, IA. At the age of 16, she attended Normal Teacher's training and taught in country schools near Inwood. Marlys was married to Harold Shaff on June 18, 1947 in Alvord, IA. She was a homemaker as their children were growing up. She was very involved in church activities, PTA and was a cub scout and girl scout leader.
In 1969, she became a nontraditional college student and got her BA degree in elementary education and went on to get her Master's in Audio-Visual Materials. She was the school librarian and story lady, in Winner, SD for 18 years a position she loved. In 1990 she had to retire due to health issues. Her husband, Harold, of 43 years, passed away in 1991.
Marlys was just as busy or busier in retirement. She was especially close to her granddaughter, Anna, as she spent lots of time with her. She volunteered at Sanford Wellness Center, Sanford Hospital and Avera McKennan Hospital. In 2005, she received the Jefferson Award for Volunteerism for the state of South Dakota and was honored at a banquet in Washington, DC. She loved to travel throughout the US and Europe and the Middle East.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, William; her parents; her brothers, Howard and Jim; sister, Joyce Rise. She is survived by her son, Robert, Sioux Falls: Daughter, Lynda (George) Lee, Lennox; daughter-in-law, Judy Shaff, Shellsburg, IA; four grandchildren: Anna (Matt) Person, Lennox, SD, Cindy (John) Fiester, Cedar Rapids, IA, Philip Shaff, Shellsburg, IA, Beth (Jake) Anderson, Van Horne, IA; 5 great grandchildren: Layne Person, Natalie Fiester, Evelyn Fiester, Caroline Anderson, William Anderson and one brother, Sam Kroger of Inwood, IA.
Services to celebrate a life well lived will be at 11:30am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. John American Lutheran Church. Family will be present for visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. John American Lutheran Church Youth Group, or the St. Francis House. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019