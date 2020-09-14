Marlys Woolheater

Marlys WoolheaterSioux Falls - Marlys June Woolheater, age 90, of Sioux Falls, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bethany Home in Brandon. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hills of Rest Memorial Park in Sioux Falls.Marlys is survived by her many nieces and nephews, and Eula's extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Eula Varns; brothers: Howard, Wayne, Kenneth, and Grant: and sister: Eileen, Norma, Lovey, Hazel, MariLou, Jeanne, Shirley; and an infant sister.