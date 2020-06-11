Marlys Zimmer
Marlys Zimmer

Montrose - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Marlys Zimmer, our beloved mother. Marlys left this world peacefully on March 21, 2020, at the age of 94 years, 3.5 months.

As a child, Marlys lived in the Montrose area. In her senior year, her family moved to Sioux Falls; Marlys was a 1943 graduate of Cathedral High School. In 1944, she married the love of her life, Gene Zimmer. Marlys and Gene made their home in Sioux Falls and were blessed with the perfect family, 5 boys and 5 girls. In 1971, the family moved to "the farm" near Montrose where Marlys and Gene reconnected with the friends of their youth.

Carrying her memory forward are seven of her ten children: Suzanne (Ken) Jimmerson, Beverly (Gordon) Underwood, Patricia (PatiO) Zimmer, Kenneth (Tina) Zimmer, Nita (Steve) Carey, Gary (Susan) Zimmer, and Brian (Roxane) Zimmer; her 18 grandchildren and her 26 great-grandchildren. Marlys was predeceased by Gene, her husband of 74 years and 9 months; three of her children: Nicholas Zimmer, Roger Zimmer and Jacqueline Halbritter.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am June 18th at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Montrose with internment at the Montrose Catholic Cemetery following. There will be a luncheon afterward at the Montrose Legion with Family present to visit until 2:00 pm. www.kinzleyfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church
