Marsha R. Oppold
Sioux Falls - Marsha R. Oppold, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sun., Sept. 29, 2019 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Thur., Oct. 3 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Oct. 2 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a Wake service and Rosary starts at 7 PM.
Survivors include her mother, Lois Oppold, Sioux Falls; 7 siblings, Dianne Bossman, Sioux Falls, Teresa Benson, Lyons, Pamela (Scott) Richards, Sandy, UT, Jill Oppold, Montrose, Paulette Frislie, Harrisburg, Kathy (Steve) Becker, Sioux Falls, Todd (Yvonne) Oppold, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Marsha to the Lennox Catholic Daughters Scholarship Fund or St. Michael Catholic Church. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 1, 2019