Martha Evenson
Garretson - Martha Johanna Evenson, age 93, of Garretson, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare in Garretson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson. Interment will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, rural Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Martha was born June 16, 1926 to Edwin and Sophie (Steneberg) Lerum. She attended school in Rock County and high school in Beaver Creek, MN. She married Norman Evenson on October 12, 1947 at Palisade Lutheran Church. They farmed a number of years in the Garretson and Sherman area until Norman died on November 1, 1968. They had two children, Cindy and Paul. She had five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
After moving to Garretson, Martha worked 25 years in the Sherman/Garretson school cafeteria and continued to substitute for years. Martha served as council secretary for First Lutheran Church in Sherman, was a member of the WELCA group, taught Sunday school and was active in bible study. Martha also volunteered at the Senior Citizens and Meals on Wheels. Playing cards was her favorite pastime along with watching the Minnesota Twins. She was a life member of the Garretson American Legion Auxiliary.
Martha's family was very important to her; not only her immediate family but her uncles and cousins. She became a caretaker for her parents and was also involved in taking care of her Uncle Martin Steneberg and Uncle Eddie Steneberg. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and was able to travel to Norway. Martha could speak Norwegian to this very day.
She is survived by her son Paul (Kathy) of Sioux Falls; son-in-law Richard Baker, Martin, SD; grandchildren: Amy Evenson, Tyson and Laura Bult, Kyle and Melissa Evenson, Sioux Falls, Thad and Cally Baker, St. Clair, MN and Falle Baker of Martin, SD; great-grandchildren: Caiden Bult, Taylor, Kaylee, and Landon Evenson, Gage and Chase Baker, and Alex, Hayden, and Hallie Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman, her daughter Cindy, parents Ed and Sophie, her sisters Elaine Egan, DeLoris Egan, and Jean Witt.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 3, 2019