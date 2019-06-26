|
Martha (Engbrecht) Hofer
Sioux Falls - Martha (Engbrecht) Hofer, 91, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
Martha, daughter of David and Tena (Duerksen) Engbrecht, was born at Dolton, SD, on August 15, 1927. She attended a country grade school, Dolton High School, and then graduated from Bridgewater High School with the Class of 1945. She married Johnny J. Hofer on October 18, 1946 at Bridgewater, SD.
Martha worked alongside her husband, Johnny, as he served churches in ND and SD for over 30 years. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1990. Martha was employed by Lloyd Company for 28 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Maxine (Harvey) Janzen of Munich, ND, Lois (Clyde) Wetzel of New Salem, ND, and Marlin Hofer of Beaverton, OR; 4 grandchildren, BethAnn (David) Ullyott, John (Patricia) Janzen, Lisa (Cory) Taylor, and Sara (Nathan) Coffin; 8 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Ben Engbrecht of Sioux Falls, 2 sisters, Esther Ratzlaff of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ann Scarff of Wayland, IA, brothers and sisters in-laws, Melvin and Emma Hofer, and Sam and Lois Hofer, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her husband, Johnny J. Hofer; her parents; her grandson, Jay Wetzel; 2 brothers, Marvin Engbrecht and David Engbrecht; 1 sister, Viola Schuler, and other family members.
Services will be held Monday, July 1, at 10:30 at Linwood Wesleyan Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30 from 3-5 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019