Martin Connor
Howard, SD - Martin Connor, age 88, of Howard, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday at Willoughby Funeral Home with a scripture wake service at 7.
He is survived by six children: Martin "Beau" (Susan), Paul (Michelle), Michael (Rebecca), Mary, Matthew (Catherine), and John (Libby), seventeen grandchildren, four grandchildren-in-law, and three great-grandchildren, his sister Colleen Welbig (Clarence "Bud") and sisters in law Sandra Tucker, Judith Dedrickson, and Marsha Meier.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020