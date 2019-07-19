|
Marva Barg
Sioux Falls, SD - Marva D Barg, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, at Sanford Hospice Cottages surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be at 10 am on Monday, July 22nd at St Michael's Catholic Church, Sioux Falls with a luncheon and fellowship to follow at the VFW, 3601 S Minnesota Ave. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home from 4 pm to 7 pm, with a VFW Auxilliary service at 4pm and sharing memories at 6:30 pm.
She was grateful to share her life with her husband, Rick; 3 children, Paul (Trish) Barg & Julie (Norm) Meyer all in Sioux Falls, Dana (Jeff) Sandene in Charleston, WV; 4 grandchildren, Torie Sandene in Winston-Salem, NC, Ty Sandene in Ames, IA, Hattie & Logan Meyer in Sioux Falls, SD; 2 sisters Karen Papka in Belleview NE, Carol Niklason in Brookings, SD; and many beloved brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews.
Full obituary can be found www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019