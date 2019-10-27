|
|
Marva Parsons
Pierre - On October 25, Marva Parsons, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre surrounded by her loving family. Rosary service will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, followed by Visitation with the family. We encourage ladies to don your favorite hat to acknowledge Marva's love of hats. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life Reception will be at Drifters Bar & Grille, Fort Pierre, following the service.
Marva Nadeen Ammon was born on April 6, 1935 to Fred and Edith Ammon in Lane, SD. Marva grew up on a farm near Woonsocket, SD where she attended and graduated from Woonsocket Public School in 1953. During her school years Marva spent much of her time helping her parents on the family farm. Marva's beauty caught the eye of Bob Parsons and they married in the summer of 1953 and began their story together. Bob and Marva moved into an apartment above the family business, Parsons' Produce, where she worked as the secretary/bookkeeper.
Bob and Marva settled on the family farm where they began raising their nine children. In 1968 they moved the family to Pierre after deciding it would be a great place to raise a family. Marva devoted her life to her family, never failing to have three homemade meals a day, clean clothes for all, and a well-kept home. In 1980 Bob and Marva began working in real estate development, which led them into ownership and operation of Meadow Properties, The Furniture Barn, Household Rentals, and Marva's Christian gift and bookstore, Heavenly Books and Gifts.
Throughout her life, Marva continued to serve those around her, but also made time to enjoy the things in life she loved most. Whether dancing on the dance-floor with Bob, baking her most delicious treats, reading, vacationing in Hawaii, or floating down the Missouri with friends and family on their beloved houseboat; always being offered a bowl of popcorn, you were sure to find her with a beaming smile. Marva enjoyed opening up her home to entertain her friends and organizations. Her home was often the setting for coffee after Aquacise, neighborhood meals, sorority and CenKota events, and playing Bridge. Those who loved her most referred to her as "Marvelous Marva" , and she proved to be just that through all the wonderful things she did in her life. Her family knew she had the deepest and most sincere love for them all.
Marva's volunteerism impacted her community, her state and her country. Her service touched numerous organizations and people. Her children especially remember her involvement in the where she started as the local Block Captain and then to state involvement where her leadership brought her two visits to the White House and meeting Presidents. True to her name, Marva was the president of the SD Marvelous Marva Club for over ten years. Marva treasured her girlfriends in Beta Sigma Phi. She helped launch the annual Spring Salad Luncheon and Styles for Life Style Show. Marva was a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She and Bob maintained Petunia Patches for the City of Pierre beautification project, and she provided guided tours of the State Capitol building. She was also a dedicated member of the Oahe Yacht Club, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Margaret's Band, and SD Republican Women / CenKota.
Marva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, business partner, and her most passionate supporter of 62 years, Robert (Bob), her sister Myrna Jenssen, and brothers-in-law Tom Jenssen and Les Hollingsworth.
Marva is survived by her nine children David (Karen) of Spokane, Dean (Deb) of Spearfish, Diane (Dan) Newell of Sioux Falls, Roberta (Ben) Ahrendt of Sioux Falls, Lynnette of Jacksonville FL, Glennis (Mark) Zarecky, Pierre, Ted (Jayne), Fort Pierre, Tom, Pierre and Janelle (Tim) Badger, Pierre, 22 perfect grandchildren and 27 incredible great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Leora (Dale) Christian and Marilyn Hollingsworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , [email protected] Hospice and the Parsons Family Endowment.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019