Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Menge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. Menge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin A. Menge Obituary
Marvin A. Menge

Sioux Falls, SD - Marvin A. Menge, 90, died Mon., Sept. 23, 2019. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Sept. 27 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Sept. 26 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 3 children, Terri (Ken) Charging, Jeffrey (Gail) Menge and Lisa (Brian) Scholten, all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren;

3 great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Mary Tramp, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now