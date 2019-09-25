|
Marvin A. Menge
Sioux Falls, SD - Marvin A. Menge, 90, died Mon., Sept. 23, 2019. His memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., Sept. 27 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Sept. 26 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Terri (Ken) Charging, Jeffrey (Gail) Menge and Lisa (Brian) Scholten, all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren;
3 great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Mary Tramp, Sioux Falls. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 25, 2019