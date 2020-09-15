Marvin BegemanParker - Marvin W. Begeman, 88 died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker with visitation starting at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker, SD.Marvin was born on October 26, 1931 near Parker, SD to Simon and Mary Mae (Jans) Begeman. He grew up in the Parker area and graduated from Parker High School in 1949. Following graduation, he served in the US Army for 2 years, stationed in Korea during the Korean war. On December 1, 1956 he was united in marriage to Ramona Jean Versteeg in Monroe, SD. They farmed and raised dairy cattle on their family farm north of Parker.He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed farming and sports. He especially enjoyed playing softball and bowling. In high school he was an all-conference football player and part of the 1948 Big Eight Conference Champions. His great joy was watching his children and grandchildren compete in various athletic events. Later in life, he took up golf and enjoyed being the first one on the course each morning at the Par Mar Country Club. Marv and Ramona were lifelong Christians and members of the Calvary Reformed Church of Monroe.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Ramona; 4 children, Mike (Gale) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Jeff (Monica) Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Rochelle (Shane) Hyde, Pierre, and Scott Begeman, Viborg. His 7 grandchildren; Matt (Monica) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Mitch (Katy) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Jordan (Caroline) Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Justin Begeman, Austin, TX, Christina Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Tara (Tyrel) Mitchell, Kadoka, Paige (Derek Morre), Pierre. Also grateful are his sister, Helen Dykstra, and his 8 great grandchildren: Mason and Mavrick Begeman, James, Blake and Nolan Begeman, Berklee Begeman, River and Kimber Mitchell.