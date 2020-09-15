1/1
Marvin Begeman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Begeman

Parker - Marvin W. Begeman, 88 died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker with visitation starting at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker, SD.

Marvin was born on October 26, 1931 near Parker, SD to Simon and Mary Mae (Jans) Begeman. He grew up in the Parker area and graduated from Parker High School in 1949. Following graduation, he served in the US Army for 2 years, stationed in Korea during the Korean war. On December 1, 1956 he was united in marriage to Ramona Jean Versteeg in Monroe, SD. They farmed and raised dairy cattle on their family farm north of Parker.

He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed farming and sports. He especially enjoyed playing softball and bowling. In high school he was an all-conference football player and part of the 1948 Big Eight Conference Champions. His great joy was watching his children and grandchildren compete in various athletic events. Later in life, he took up golf and enjoyed being the first one on the course each morning at the Par Mar Country Club. Marv and Ramona were lifelong Christians and members of the Calvary Reformed Church of Monroe.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Ramona; 4 children, Mike (Gale) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Jeff (Monica) Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Rochelle (Shane) Hyde, Pierre, and Scott Begeman, Viborg. His 7 grandchildren; Matt (Monica) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Mitch (Katy) Begeman, Sioux Falls, Jordan (Caroline) Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Justin Begeman, Austin, TX, Christina Begeman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Tara (Tyrel) Mitchell, Kadoka, Paige (Derek Morre), Pierre. Also grateful are his sister, Helen Dykstra, and his 8 great grandchildren: Mason and Mavrick Begeman, James, Blake and Nolan Begeman, Berklee Begeman, River and Kimber Mitchell.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved