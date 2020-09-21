Marvin E. Bjerke
Sioux Falls - Marvin Eugene Bjerke, 93, died on, September 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two daughters, Carolyn Shepherd Jeanne (David) Aarbo; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; step-children, Mike (Colleen) Skiles, Jack (Jan) Skiles, Joe (Elizabeth) Skiles and Nancy (John) Underberg; his brother, Gordon (Betsy) Bjerke; and many other relatives and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his two wives, Mary Bjerke and Frances Bjerke; his parents, Melvin and Anna Bjerke; brother, Kenneth Bjerke, two sisters, Myra Mofle and Viola Olson; and step-son, Terry Skiles. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
