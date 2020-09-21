1/1
Marvin E. Bjerke
Marvin E. Bjerke

Sioux Falls - Marvin Eugene Bjerke, 93, died on, September 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his two daughters, Carolyn Shepherd Jeanne (David) Aarbo; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; step-children, Mike (Colleen) Skiles, Jack (Jan) Skiles, Joe (Elizabeth) Skiles and Nancy (John) Underberg; his brother, Gordon (Betsy) Bjerke; and many other relatives and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his two wives, Mary Bjerke and Frances Bjerke; his parents, Melvin and Anna Bjerke; brother, Kenneth Bjerke, two sisters, Myra Mofle and Viola Olson; and step-son, Terry Skiles. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
