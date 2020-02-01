|
Marvin Fara
Sioux Falls - Marvin Fara age 85 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday January 27, 2020 in Sioux Falls. A memorial service was held 10:00 A.M., Friday January 29, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home. Burial with military rites was held at the First Presbyterian Cemetery, Tyndall, SD.
Marvin Fara son of John and Pauline (Sutera) Fara, was born on December 5, 1934 in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up in Yankton, and at the age of 13, he moved with his parents to Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School. Following graduation, Marvin served in the United States Air Force.
After his military duty, he settled in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he attended mechanic school. He returned to Sioux Falls in 1961 and worked as a carpenter until 1974. He later worked as a maintenance man, commercial gardening, and other various odd jobs. Lastly, Marvin was self-employed, operating a small junk yard before he retired in 1997.
Marvin was a past member of the Hartford American Legion, and participated with the Horizons Program at the V.A. Medical Center.
Marvin enjoyed traveling, and since being blinded by optic neuritis, he also enjoyed listening to his radio for hours. As an avid sports fan, Marvin followed the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Sioux Falls Skyforce, and Sioux Falls Canaries.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Norma Aggergaard; niece, Jo Ellen Zayer; two great-nieces, Alexandria Zayer and Victoria Zayer; special cousins, Rodney (Kathy) Skorpik, Randy Skorpik and Sheryl Johnson; long-time friends and care givers, Barbara Lefdal and Thomas L. Walsh; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Fara; and his sister, Doris McParland.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020