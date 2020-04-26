|
|
Marvin Holmstrom
Sioux Falls - Marvin Holmstrom, 86, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls. Private Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29. A livestream of the service and online guestbook will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Barry Holmstrom of Denver, CO, Russell (Carol) Wilka of Owensville, MO, Deb Wilka of Atlanta, GA, and Terri (Gene) Fiferlick of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; sisters, Colleen (Stan) Birkeland of Sioux Falls, Kathy McMaster of Sioux Falls, Prudence Thistle of Gardena, CA, and Delores (Murdeen) Johnson of Sioux Falls; brothers, Vernon (Nancy) Holmstrom of Henderson, NV and Gerald (Nancy) Holmstrom of Red Bud, IL; and brother-in-law, Gene Michaelson of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lenora; wife, Barbara; sons, Donald and Randy Holmstrom; brothers, Larry and Kenneth Holmstrom; sister, Shirley Michaelson; brothers-in-law, Ed Thistle and Bill McMaster; and niece, Lisa McMaster.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020