Marvin Johnson
Marvin Johnson

Farmington, MN - Marvin Duane Johnson age 95 of Farmington, MN. formerly of Sioux Falls died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington, MN. He was born on February 1, 1925 in Canton, SD the son of Anton and Dina Johnson. Marvin worked as an over the road truck driver for many years. Marvin was a WWII army veteran.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his daughter, Gloria, Theisen of Rosemount, MN, his sons, Marvin Jr. of Hastings, MN and Robert of New York; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

