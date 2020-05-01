|
Marvin Kurtz
Marvin Kurtz age 89 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday April 29, 2019. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for June 4, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Time and date confirmation will be announced.
Marvin is survived by his wife JoEtta; two daughters, Ann (Brian) Herther, Kathryn Pearson, and a son Eric (Connie) Kurtz; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Paul (Cathy) Young; and two sisters-in-law; Delphine Olson, Teresa Emerson, and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020