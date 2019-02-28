Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Marvin L. Holthe


Marvin L. Holthe Obituary
Marvin L. Holthe

Sioux Falls, SD - Marvin L. Holthe, 73, passed away on Tue., Feb. 26, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 AM Mon., Mar. 4 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Mar. 3 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include 4 children, Wendy (Jeramie) Holthe-Lohan, Todd Holthe, Lisa Vanbeek and Michael (Jamille) Vanbeek, all of Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Zachariah, Shaylee; and 2 brothers, Ronald (Barbara) Holthe, Logan, IA and Richard Holthe, Kansas City, MO. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
