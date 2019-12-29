|
Marvin L. Sopko
Sioux Falls - Marvin L. Sopko, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5000 S. Western Ave. Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present to greet friends on Thursday, January 2, at the church from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 pm.
Marvin Louis Sopko, son of Louis and Dora (Joens) Sopko, was born April 12, 1946 in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Butte, MT graduating in 1964.
He earned his Bachelor's in Education at Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, NE in 1969.
Marvin was united in marriage with Darlene Brockshus on June 21, 1969 in Ocheyedan, IA. They were blessed with two daughters, Laura and Stacy.
He worked in the copper mines of Montana and then became a theater manager for 20 years in the Dakotas.
He was an educator and Librarian for 20 years at the Sioux Falls Lutheran School, retiring in 2014.
He was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church. Marvin enjoyed chess, photography, long arm quilting and Geocaching where he was known in the Geocaching community as "Marvin the Garmin".
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 50 years, Darlene; two daughters, Laura Goossen (Mark Ohling), Sioux Falls, SD and Stacy Sopko (David Strom), Portland, OR; a brother, Frank (Bertha) Sopko, Yankton, SD; a sister, Elada Price, Medford, OR; and several other relatives and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Sopko; and two sisters, Elaine Blackmore and Josephine Langner.
Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train and Sioux Falls Lutheran School Library.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019