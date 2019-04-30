Services
Resources
Humboldt - Marvin Price, of Humboldt, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Marvin was 88.

Marvin Leslie Price was born September 5, 1930 to William and Beulah (Boyle) Price in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. He was raised in Vivian, South Dakota, graduating from Vivian High School. Following graduation, Marvin enlisted with the United States Navy in 1950 just before the Korean War.

On August 2, 1969 Marvin was united in marriage to Shirley Kennedy in Elko, Nevada. The couple resided in Humboldt, South Dakota where they raised their 7 children.

After serving in the Navy, Marvin worked for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He then worked for Midwest Coast Transport in Sioux Falls as a truck driver, hauling cargo and freight from coast to coast, until he owned and operated his own trucking line, known as Price Trucking.

Marvin was an avid handyman. He was a great truck mechanic, plumber and carpenter. If something needed fixing, he was the man to do it. Marvin also enjoyed spending time with his family especially playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He always like looking at the bright side of life and maintained a steady smile on his face and a hearty welcome to those coming to visit.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of almost 50 years, Shirley; his children, Alene Brandt, Leslie (Kevin) Peterson, Richard (Amelia) Robinson, Lynn (Sherry) Robinson, Susan Davis and Todd (Dawn) Price; 20 loving grandchildren and 15 cherished great-grandchildren; sister, Doris (Rich) Ping; and brother, Kenneth (Diana) Price.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Fern Price and Marlys Holmes; and daughter, Karen Froedert.

Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Private Interment.

For more info visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
