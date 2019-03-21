Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman
Marvin Roesler Obituary
Marvin Roesler

Freeman - Marvin Roesler, 95, of Freeman passed away March 19th at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25th at 10:30 am at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 pm at the Walter's Funeral Home of Freeman.

Marvin is survived by his wife Ruth of Freeman, daughters; Sharon (Mickey) Nelson of Sioux Falls, and Janet (Paul) Balzer of Hurley, a son James (Sheri) Roesler of Hillsboro, OR, and 5 grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
