Marvin Roesler
Freeman - Marvin Roesler, 95, of Freeman passed away March 19th at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25th at 10:30 am at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 pm at the Walter's Funeral Home of Freeman.
Marvin is survived by his wife Ruth of Freeman, daughters; Sharon (Mickey) Nelson of Sioux Falls, and Janet (Paul) Balzer of Hurley, a son James (Sheri) Roesler of Hillsboro, OR, and 5 grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019