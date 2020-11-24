1/1
Marvin Shumaker
Marvin Shumaker

Hartford, SD - Marvin Shumaker, 78, of Hartford passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Family Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Humboldt, SD with interment at the Humboldt Cemetery.

Open Visitation without the family present will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home-Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD.

Masks are required at these events.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
