Marvin Tripp
Sioux Falls - Marvin Tripp age87, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Marvin Tripp was born March 19, 1933 to Lyle Tripp and Julia, (Mock) Tripp in the city of Sioux Falls.
Marvin Tripp and Marilyn Conklin were joined in marriage in Sioux Falls, September 30, 1955. This union was blessed by five children; Loretta Bowes of Eden Prairie, MN., Raleigh Tripp of Inverness, Florida, Phillip Tripp, of Sioux Falls, Linda Smith of Sioux Falls, and Daniel Tripp of Shakopee, MN.
We wish to thank his many friends for their kindness. In lieu of gifts or flowers donations can be given to Faith Temple, Union Gospel Mission or charity of their choice
.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
.