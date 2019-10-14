|
|
Marvin Widmann
Sioux Falls - Marvin Widmann, age 88, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 in Mitchell, SD. The family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday, October 20, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Private interment will take place on Monday, October 21, at Hills of Rest Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Music Department or the YMCA.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Gary (Mary) Widmann, Sioux Falls, Matt (Jill) Widmann, Sioux Falls, SD, Lynn (Jim) Namanny, Sioux Falls, and Joni (Jim) Kyriaco, of Lake Havasu, AZ; his long-time companion, Doris Jamison, Mitchell, SD; her children, Brad (Donna) Jamison and Paige (Dave) Radke, of Mitchell; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; his sisters, Millie McCreedy, Lincoln, NE, and Mary Ann McGuire, Dell Rapids, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents, wife Dolly, grandson Dylan, brothers, Walter, Ronald and DeWayne and sisters, Irene, Lois and Mitzie, preceded him in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019