Canistota, SD - Mary Anderson, 77, of Canistota, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at 1 pm. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Mary's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com at the time of the service. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery near Bridgewater. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary Agnes Biehl was born on September 26, 1942 to Henry and Agnes (Weber) Biehl in Mitchell, SD. She was baptized November 27, 1949 and confirmed on June 17, 1956 by Reverend Robert Wulff at Zion Lutheran Church in Bridgewater. Mary attended Emery 3-11 Country School and graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1960. Mary attended Nettleton Commercial College. On December 21, 1963 Mary and George Anderson, Jr. were united in marriage with Reverend Wulff officiating. They lived in Sioux Falls and Madison, WI before returning to Bridgewater in 1972. George "Junior" died March 24, 1986. For the past 6 years, Mary had been residing in Canistota with her daughter, Kim.
Grateful for sharing her life are: her children, Kevin "Cubby" (Lori) Anderson of Salem, Todd (Darcee) Anderson of Lennox and Kim Marquardt of Canistota. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren, Kelly, Tyler and Chelsea Hiemstra, Taylor, Keely and Brock Anderson and Jesse and Katelyn Marquardt. She is also survived by one brother, John (Diane) Biehl, three sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jay, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to Kim Marquardt, PO Box 115, Canistota, SD 57012. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020