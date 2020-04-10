Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bendush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Bendush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Bendush Obituary
Mary Ann Bendush

Canton, SD - Mary Ann Bendush, age 69, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a private family burial will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mary was born on December 11, 1950 to Raymond L. and Betty Jane (Ruttman) Memmer in Freeport, IL. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD in 1969. She married Richard Bendush in 1970. Joe, Kari and Amber were born to this union. Richard died on September 25, 2002.

Mary worked in data entry for most of her life. She was a manager at Data, Inc. and spent 18 years at Citi Bank in the claims department. She enjoyed volunteering, especially at the banquet and Project , crocheting, reading, playing cards, and spending time with family. She was a longtime member of Grand Valley Lutheran Church.

Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Joe Bendush, Canton, SD; daughters, Kari Bergh, Sioux Falls, SD and Amber (Matt) Bendush-Hampton, Alcester, SD; brother, Jim Memmer (Dorothy Blocker), Marshalltown, IA; grandchildren: Zack, Sara, Monica, Zach, Mike and Katelynn; great-grandchildren, Keeton and Kennedy; cousin, Jane Bartikowsky, Tyndall, SD; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Gary) Peatrowsky, Lincoln, NE; special friend, Deb Qualseth, Baltic, SD; along with numerous other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Memmer, Betty Reierson, and Duane Reierson; husband, Richard; mother-in-law, Mary L. Bendush; and 2 infants. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -