Mary Ann Bendush
Canton, SD - Mary Ann Bendush, age 69, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a private family burial will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary was born on December 11, 1950 to Raymond L. and Betty Jane (Ruttman) Memmer in Freeport, IL. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD in 1969. She married Richard Bendush in 1970. Joe, Kari and Amber were born to this union. Richard died on September 25, 2002.
Mary worked in data entry for most of her life. She was a manager at Data, Inc. and spent 18 years at Citi Bank in the claims department. She enjoyed volunteering, especially at the banquet and Project , crocheting, reading, playing cards, and spending time with family. She was a longtime member of Grand Valley Lutheran Church.
Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Joe Bendush, Canton, SD; daughters, Kari Bergh, Sioux Falls, SD and Amber (Matt) Bendush-Hampton, Alcester, SD; brother, Jim Memmer (Dorothy Blocker), Marshalltown, IA; grandchildren: Zack, Sara, Monica, Zach, Mike and Katelynn; great-grandchildren, Keeton and Kennedy; cousin, Jane Bartikowsky, Tyndall, SD; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Gary) Peatrowsky, Lincoln, NE; special friend, Deb Qualseth, Baltic, SD; along with numerous other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Memmer, Betty Reierson, and Duane Reierson; husband, Richard; mother-in-law, Mary L. Bendush; and 2 infants. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020