Mary Ann Boyd
1925 - 2020
Mary Ann Boyd

Sioux Falls - Mary Ann (Fergen) Boyd, born July 25, 1925 at home in Dimock, SD, died October 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband: LaVern Boyd; seven siblings; and one grandson: Brete Hoover. She is survived by her four children: Jan Hoover (Chuck), Don Boyd (Atty), Joan Herr (Mark) and Judy Weidler (Ron); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother: Don Fergen (Gladys).

A Rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters at 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 22 at St. Michael Catholic Church with visitation at 4:30 PM followed by a Scripture Vigil at 5:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 23, 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Rosary
04:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
OCT
22
Visitation
04:30 - 05:30 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
OCT
22
Vigil
05:30 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
