1/1
Mary Ann Hallberg
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Hallberg

Sioux Falls - Mary Ann Inez Hallberg died Thursday July 23, 2020. Services will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 PM Tuesday at Miller Southside Chapel. Proper social distancing and mask protocols will be practiced.

She was born September 7, 1928 in Clark County, South Dakota to Anna (Brekke) and Iver Spilde.

After high school Mary Ann worked at the Bryant State Bank where she met a charming young man named Eldon "Ellie" Hallberg. Ellie and Mary Ann married Friday October 13, 1950 and were blessed with three beautiful children.

Ellie's job with Northwestern Bell moved them several times across the state of South Dakota before settling down in Sioux Falls where Mary Ann lived since 1969.

Mary Ann was a powerful force of contagious positivity. Her favorite currency was kindness. Always in motion, Mary Ann's mission was to connect with others.

Although she never learned to navigate the internet, Mary Ann loved reading the Argus and watching the news, reaching out to friends and strangers, spreading joy and happiness to all.

Grateful for having shared her life are son David (Becky) Hallberg, Omaha; daughter RuthAnn (Hugh) Venrick, Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law Pam Hallberg, Omaha; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren (one on the way); along with her sister Marilyn Spilde-Lee, sister-in-law Thressa Gallipo and many friends she considered family.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Herb Spilde and son John.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Service
02:30 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Southside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved