Mary Ann HallbergSioux Falls - Mary Ann Inez Hallberg died Thursday July 23, 2020. Services will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 PM Tuesday at Miller Southside Chapel. Proper social distancing and mask protocols will be practiced.She was born September 7, 1928 in Clark County, South Dakota to Anna (Brekke) and Iver Spilde.After high school Mary Ann worked at the Bryant State Bank where she met a charming young man named Eldon "Ellie" Hallberg. Ellie and Mary Ann married Friday October 13, 1950 and were blessed with three beautiful children.Ellie's job with Northwestern Bell moved them several times across the state of South Dakota before settling down in Sioux Falls where Mary Ann lived since 1969.Mary Ann was a powerful force of contagious positivity. Her favorite currency was kindness. Always in motion, Mary Ann's mission was to connect with others.Although she never learned to navigate the internet, Mary Ann loved reading the Argus and watching the news, reaching out to friends and strangers, spreading joy and happiness to all.Grateful for having shared her life are son David (Becky) Hallberg, Omaha; daughter RuthAnn (Hugh) Venrick, Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law Pam Hallberg, Omaha; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren (one on the way); along with her sister Marilyn Spilde-Lee, sister-in-law Thressa Gallipo and many friends she considered family.MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Herb Spilde and son John.