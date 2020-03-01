|
Mary Ann Iversen
Colman - Mary Ann Iversen, 86 of Colman, SD, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mary Ann was born April 23, 1933 to Carl and Agnes (Studstrup) Hansen in Colman, SD.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jim (Cindy) Iversen, Custer, SD; her daughter, Sue (Walt) Adney, Pierre, SD; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Karen Harden, Sioux Falls, and Rita Blake, Sioux Falls; Pat Arneson, Sioux Falls; and her special friends, Marvin and Marlene Voelker, Colman.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Svend.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Colman Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm. www.skrochfc.com
Memorials preferred to any of the first response teams in the Colman area.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020