Mary Ann LeimbachSioux Falls - Mary Ann Leimbach, Sioux Falls, SD, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. She was 74.Grateful for having shared her life are her ex-husband William; sons, William Leimbach, Ft. Pierre, SD, Jeremy Leimbach (Malinda), Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Camrie Leimbach, Ridge Leimbach, Samantha Meyer, Shelby Marshall; sister, Olympia Oehlke (Marty); and godchild, Dylan DeBoer. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Theodore Regas.Memorials may be directed to Miller Funeral Home, 7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.Funeral Services will be private due to Covid-19; however, the committal rites will be public as we gather at 1:45pm Monday, November 23, at Hills of Rest Cemetery.For live stream information, please see our website.