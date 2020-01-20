|
|
Mary Ann Mulhair
Sioux Falls - Mary Ann Mulhair, 89, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Sanford Medical Center.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Tim Mulhair and his wife Lorie, Yankton, SD, Tom Mulhair, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Anne Sirovy and her husband Aaron, Renner, SD; brother Lyle Nustad and his wife Ellen, Beverly Hills, MI; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Dow Rummel Halladay-Peterson Chapel with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020