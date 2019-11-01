Services
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Oakes, ND
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Oakes, ND
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Oakes, ND
Mary Ann Schmitz


1938 - 2019
Mary Ann Schmitz Obituary
Mary Ann Schmitz

Oakes - Mary Ann (Johnson) Schmitz, 80, of Oakes, ND, died October 31, 2019. She was born at Sioux Falls, SD on Nov. 19, 1938 to Curtis and Beverly (Knox) Johnson. After graduating from Harrold (SD) High School in 1955, Mary attended Huron College, receiving her degree in elementary education in 1957. She taught at a rural school in Hughes County. SD, where she met Melvin Schmitz. They married in 1958 and ranched near Hayes, SD until 1963, when Mel bought a farm near Verona, ND. In 1976, they moved into Oakes, where Mary's own talents blossomed. Mel died on November 17, 2007.

She worked for the The Oakes Times from 1977-1986. In the early 1990's Mary served as Chief Committee Clerk for the North Dakota Senate in Bismarck. Upon returning to Oakes, she began a varied career which included being named editor of The Times, sales and programming for KDDR radio, cooking at Wesley Acres, managing the Oakes swimming pool, feature writing for several publications, and field work at the Garrison Diversion Test Trials. Mary also enjoyed participating in politics on the state and local level, and served two terms on the Oakes Park District. In 1997, she became Director of Communications at the Oakes Community Hospital, where she worked until her "retirement" in 2000.

Mary then became an active and faithful supporter of the mission efforts of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Hankinson, ND, becoming an Associate in 2002. She spent countless hours growing in her faith and serving at the convent in Hankinson over the next 15 years.

Mary loved to travel. She visited Ireland, Greece, Italy and Bosnia, as well as trips to Panama and Honduras with the Army National Guard. She loved attending the PBR National Finals in Las Vegas, and traveled far and wide with her bowling buddies, the Red Hats gang, and in support of her beloved Oakes Tornadoes. Somewhere during these years of work and fun she acquired the nickname "Hatz."

Mary is survived by her sons Brad (Cindy), Nick (Brenda), Bill (Tara), all of Oakes, and Jay (Donna), Jamestown, ND; ten grandchildren: Elizabeth, Grace, Alyx, Jessica, Nicole, Katie, David, Steven, Brianna, and Nathan; and her brother, Bruce Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, and one grandson, Cole James.

There will be Rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oakes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6th. Burial will be at Oakes View Cemetery. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
