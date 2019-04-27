Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Smook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Smook Obituary
Mary Ann Smook

Sioux Falls - Mary A. Smook, age 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, also at the Funeral Home.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband of 68 years, Joe Smook of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Sue (Steve) Clausen of Sioux Falls, Doug (Peggy) Smook of Tea, SD, Teri (Mark) Shaw of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law, Ellen Smook of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Heather (Greg) Behrens of Sioux City, IA, Brittany (John) Christensen of Tea, SD, Cortney (Nathan) Platter of Robbinsdale, MN, Rachel Shaw of Lincoln, NE, and Brady Shaw of Lincoln, NE; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Isabel; sister, Joyce (Homer) Lott of Caldwell, ID; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Always concerned about the welfare of her family and friends. She will be missed greatly.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Smook; parents, Milton and Frances (Hartsook) Thomson; brother, Robert Thomson; sisters, Ethel May, Dona, Rose, and Ruth.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now