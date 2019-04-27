|
|
Mary Ann Smook
Sioux Falls - Mary A. Smook, age 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, also at the Funeral Home.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband of 68 years, Joe Smook of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Sue (Steve) Clausen of Sioux Falls, Doug (Peggy) Smook of Tea, SD, Teri (Mark) Shaw of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law, Ellen Smook of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren, Heather (Greg) Behrens of Sioux City, IA, Brittany (John) Christensen of Tea, SD, Cortney (Nathan) Platter of Robbinsdale, MN, Rachel Shaw of Lincoln, NE, and Brady Shaw of Lincoln, NE; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Isabel; sister, Joyce (Homer) Lott of Caldwell, ID; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Always concerned about the welfare of her family and friends. She will be missed greatly.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Smook; parents, Milton and Frances (Hartsook) Thomson; brother, Robert Thomson; sisters, Ethel May, Dona, Rose, and Ruth.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 27, 2019