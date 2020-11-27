1/
Mary Ann Sommer
Mary Ann Sommer

Parkston - Mary Ann Sommer, age 86, of Parkston, SD, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Avera Bormann Manor, Parkston. A private, family service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Parkston, with a public grave-side service at a future date in 2021. Family would prefer memorials in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Koehn Brothers Funeral Home, Parkston, South Dakota.

Cherishing the memories of Mary Ann are her children, Aggie (Dale) Schlump, Sioux Falls, Kathy Neugebauer, Sioux Falls, Rita (Gregg) Wagner, Parkston, Dort (Dewayne) Keiper of Lennox and Tom, (Tammy) Sommer, Parkston; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Delores (Harold) Leitheiser, Emery, and Lorraine (Allan) Montefering, Parkston, one brother, Jerry (Lois) Weber, Mitchell, a sister-in-law, Evonne Weber, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
