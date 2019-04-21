|
|
Mary Ann Steele
Brandon, SD - Mary Ann Steele, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at North Central Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Pipestone, MN. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Helping Hands Assisted Living 1000 E. Teakwood St., Brandon, SD 57005.
She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Leonard Steele and his wife Rose from Crossville, TN and Carol Steele-Stoakes and her husband Terry from Sioux Falls, SD; two grandsons, Shawn Steele (Sonya) and Chad Johnson; six great-children, Jacob, Jeffrey, and Alexa Steele, Cieara Hyronemeus, Tristan and Remington Johnson. Two sisters, Betty Einck of Redwood Falls, MN and Darlene Ford of Pipestone MN. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019