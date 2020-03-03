|
Mary Ann Thode
Sioux Falls - Mary Ann Thode, age 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanford Hospice Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Brandon Valley Assembly of God in Brandon. Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:15 PM. Full obit and guestbook available at georgeboom.com
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Gerald Thode of Sioux Falls; children, Joyce (Tom) Taylor, Terry O'Shea, and Kelly O'Shea, all of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020