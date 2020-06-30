Mary Ann VanZee
1929 - 2020
Mary Ann Van Zee

Sioux Falls - Mary Ann Van Zee, 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Graceland Cemetery in Corsica, South Dakota. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m., Prayer Service on Thursday, July 2 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Dougherty Hospice.

Mary Ann (Van Roekel) Van Zee was born October 18, 1929, in Timber Lake, South Dakota to Henry and Johanna (Eernise) Van Roekel. As a child, she moved with her family to Corsica, South Dakota where she received her education. On May 20, 1952, she was married to Eugene Van Zee. They made their home in Corsica until moving to Sioux Falls in 1971. Mary Ann was a long-standing member of First Reformed Church where she enjoyed Circle, Sunday School, and Senior Fellowship. She enjoyed volunteering at the senior center and having coffee and rolls with the ladies there. She enjoyed crafting and quilting as hobbies. Her true passion were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She spent many days rocking and caring for her grand and great grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Dan) Wynthein and Lisa (Brian) Cox; six grandchildren, Danielle (Craig) Rowland, Dawn Wynthein, Dylan (Kaylie) Wynthein, Kyle Cox, Kayla (fiancé Allen Flaskey) Cox, and Carson Cox; three great granddaughters, Lily Witte, Sydney Viereck, and Lucy Rowland all of Sioux Falls; and two brothers, Willis (Goldie) Van Roekel of Corsica and Harold (Marion) Van Roekel of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; two children, Daniel and Wanda; parents; two sisters; and three brothers.






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
JUL
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Reformed Church
JUL
3
Interment
02:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
