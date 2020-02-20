|
Mary Cazer
Sioux Falls, S.D. - Mary (Stuart) Cazer, 83, formerly of Plankinton, passed away February 3, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A Memorial Service at Plankinton United Methodist will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, April 25, 2020. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mary Lee Stuart was born July 28, 1936 to Dorothy (Algrin) and Cameron Stuart, in Hettinger, ND. She graduated from Hettinger High School, and went on to graduate from National Business College in Rapid City, SD.
On September 8, 1955 she married Richard "Dick" Cazer in Hettinger, ND. They moved to Minneapolis while Dick attended the University of Minnesota. Mary worked for US Steel. Following Dick's education, they settled in Plankinton, SD where he was a business owner and funeral director, and she worked as a legal secretary and business owner. Together they had 2 sons and 1 daughter. In retirement they moved to Riverside, California, returning to Plankinton in the summer to enjoy time with friends and family
Mary and Dick enjoyed working together, dancing, playing cards, and traveling. They were both very active in the community and charity. She served on the Plankinton city council for many years. She was an avid reader and a highly competitive Bridge player. She was involved in several Bridge clubs, even spending time in retirement teaching others to play. She was very sharp, and enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune, as well as spending many hours watching the Golf Channel. She, also, enjoyed writing cards and notes to friends and family.
Mary was a long-time member of the Plankinton United Methodist Church, as well as a member of Eastern Star.
Mary is lovingly remembered by her 3 children, Stuart (Brenda) Cazer of Mitchell, Jeannine (Brad) Fowler of Elk Point, and Blair (Karla) Cazer of Sioux Falls; her 10 grandchildren, Brandon Cazer, Preston (Tifany) Cazer, Tallon (Sarah) Cazer, Logan, Kristian, and Eian Cazer, Maria (Derek) Pirner, Camille Fowler, Morgan and Vivian Cazer; 6 great grandchildren; and 3 step-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Brian Stuart; and her husband, Dick.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Plankinton United Methodist Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 20, 2020