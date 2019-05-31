|
|
Mary Delmay Eckhoff
Sioux Falls - Mary Delmay Eckhoff, 82 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 3rd at Miller Funeral Home South located at 7400 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Clark, SD.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home South, located at 7400 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019