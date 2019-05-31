Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home South
7400 S. Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home South
7400 S. Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Mary Delmay Eckhoff

Mary Delmay Eckhoff Obituary
Mary Delmay Eckhoff

Sioux Falls - Mary Delmay Eckhoff, 82 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 3rd at Miller Funeral Home South located at 7400 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Clark, SD.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home South, located at 7400 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019
