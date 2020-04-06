|
Mary E. Frederick
Sioux Falls - Mary Frederick of Sioux Falls, SD died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Dougherty Hospice House after a four-month battle with cancer. She was just 62.
Mary Elizabeth Hybertson was born on August 14, 1957, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Paul A. and Lillie Ann (Larson) Hybertson. She was the third of five children. Mary spent her early childhood on the family farm in Beresford, SD. Her parents moved to Sioux Falls in 1962 and were one of the founding families of Linwood Wesleyan Church.
Mary graduated from Lincoln High School in 1975. She was active on The Statesman, the Spinster Committee, in German Club and a member of National Honor Society. It was during high school she earned the nickname "Bubbles" while working part-time at Anderson Flower Shop on South Minnesota Avenue.
Those who spent time in Mary's company will forever cherish her smile, laugh, and her cheerful and positive personality.
Mary went to South Dakota State University to become a nurse. She obtained her degree in 1979. While in college, she met Tom Frederick and they married on June 3, 1979, less than a month after graduation. After starting their work careers in Watertown, SD, Mary and Tom moved to Sioux Falls in August 1979. Mary then began a 40+ year employment with Avera McKennan. She filled several positions: RN; oncology nurse; night shift supervisor; Nursing Support Services Director (including the float pool); Director of Education; Director of EMR (Electronic Medical Records) and most recently, EMR Adoption Director, the position she held at the time of her death.
Mary never shied away from a challenge and tackled everything in life head-on, whether it was family or work-related. If you needed help, Mary was there. Church was important in her life. She served as President of the First Baptist Church council and on the Go 4th Building, Personnel and Pastoral Search committees.
In her "spare time", Mary loved to cook, a trait she inherited from her mother and passed on to her children (bypassing her husband). She also enjoyed puzzling, Scrabble, reading, watching TV after a long day at work and plants/flowers. And being a grandmother!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julee. She is survived by her husband, Tom of Sioux Falls; brother, Joel (Kathy) Hybertson of Sioux Falls; sister, Susan Dickerson of Billings, MT; sister, Karen Ellman of Minnetonka, MN; two children, Sam of Sioux Falls and Janet (Doug) Fearnside of Marina, CA; four grandchildren, Eliana and Lucas Frederick of Sioux Falls; Charlotte and William Fearnside of Marina, CA; along with 17 nieces and nephews.
Mary touched many people during her life in health care. Most would tell you the things they remember most are her intelligence, smile and laugh. You couldn't find a more dedicated employee. As a wife, mother and grandmother, let's simply say everyone should be so lucky as to have such an unselfish, patient and loving example to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the First Baptist Church Go 4th fund; The Dougherty Hospice House; The Prairie Center or the Avera McKennan NICU.
A memorial service will be planned for such time when it once again is safe to gather in groups. An announcement will be made at the appropriate time.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020