|
|
Mary E. Huff
Warsaw, MO - Mary E. Huff, age 77, of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, Missouri. She was born on May 5, 1942, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Ray and Ellen Edberg Bridenstine.
She grew up around Sioux Falls and worked for Merrill's Meat Packing. She was a loving mother and homemaker to her family. She also worked for K-Mart for over 20 years and after moving to Warsaw, Missouri, worked for Country Mart Grocery store for 20 years.
She liked to make ceramic figurines, china dolls, and collected glassware. She also loved to fish and boat.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
She is survived by her husband John Huff, of the home, one daughter, Rhonda Rodman, and her husband Daryl, of Morgan's Point Resort, Texas, two sons, Doug Reilly, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tom Reilly, and his wife Cheryl, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a stepdaughter, Tami Steele, of Godfrey, Illinois, and a stepson, Tony Huff, of Pacific, Missouri. She is also survived by two sisters, Judy Henrichs, of Washington state, Jane Wynthein, of Sioux Falls, four brothers, Larry Bridenstine, Jim Bridenstine, and Dick Bridenstine, all of Sioux Falls, and David Bridenstine, of Las Vegas, Nevada, a brother-in-law, Louis Huff, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, her grandchildren, Casey, Justin, Alaina, Carston, Lydia, Spencer, Ryan, Daniel, Amy, Erik, Joseph, Tate and Kiana, great-grandchildren, Ollie, Elisa, Wyatt, Charliegh Rae, and Harvey.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Reser Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019