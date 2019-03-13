|
|
Mary Ellen Cook
Harlan, IA - Mary E. Cook, 90, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died peacefully March 9, 2019 at The Elmcrest Retirement Center in Harlan, Iowa.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10:30AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at Miller South Chapel followed by a private interment ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Mary was born August 23, 1928 to Ellen and Walter Brinker of Winamac, Indiana where she was raised and educated.
Following the end of World War II, Mary moved to Sioux Falls where she met, fell in love, and married Harold R. (Bob) Cook on May 23, 1948. Because of Bob's career as an educator, Mary along with Bob lived, worked, and raised three children in Watertown, SD, Rapid City, SD, and Sioux Falls SD over the span of 60 years.
After Bob's death in 2009 and because of health issues, in 2013 Mary moved to Harlan, Iowa where she lived the remainder of her life.
Mary was a devoted wife of 61 years, a loving and nurturing mother to three children, and a thoughtful, compassionate grandmother to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Mary was an active member in The United Church of Christ in Rapid City (South Park Congregational Church) and Crestwood Community and First Congregational Churches both in Sioux Falls. In addition, she actively participated in PEO Chapters in Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Harlan, Iowa. Mary was an avid reader, an astute bridge player, and an experienced master at solving complex crossword puzzles. But most of all, Mary loved her family first and foremost.
She is survived by three children: Robert W. Cook (Nancy) of Avoca, Iowa; Douglas P. Cook (Barbara) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Nancy M. Warnecke (Dennis) of Spokane, Washington, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mary's presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Mary's honor may be made to The PEO Scholarship Fund, PEO Chapter AP, Harlan, Iowa.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019