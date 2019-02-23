|
Mary Ellen Knobloch
Rock Rapids, IA - Mary Ellen Knobloch, age 87, of Rock Rapids, IA peacefully left this world for her eternal home on February 20, 2019, at Lyon Specialty Care, Rock Rapids, IA. Funeral service will be 10 AM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church on Monday morning. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24th with family present from 2 to 4 PM and again at 6 PM to 8 PM at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Lester, IA. Memorials may be directed to the BEECIN Hospice Foundation. www.beecin.org
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Dale and their six children, Karen (Ray) Glammeier of Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Bonnie) Knobloch of Inwood, IA, Lori (Rolyce) Scheitlin of Remington, IN, Doug Knobloch, Stan (Dawn) Knobloch of Rock Rapids, IA, and Patti (Kurt) Bahler of West Lafayette, IN, along with 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five sisters Phyllis Banwart of West Bend, IA, Barbara Edelman of Sabetha, KS, Delores Metzger of Peoria, IL, Carol (Doug) Moser of Peoria, AZ, Cheryl Metzger of Sabetha, KS and one brother, Clayton Metzger of Canby, OR.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 23, 2019