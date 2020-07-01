Mary Ellen McGill, 90, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. A brief prayer service where memories will be shared will begin at 6:30pm on Thursday, July 2 at the Parkview Event Center. A Celebration of Mary Ellen's life will begin thereafter with the Family present until 9:00pm. Masks are encouraged and available at the door, social distancing would be appreciated. Appetizers and drinks will be served. A funeral mass for family & extended family will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, July 3 at 10:30am with burial to follow. Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.



Survivors include her children, Frank (Bonnie) McGill, Michele McGill, Mark (Kathy) McGill, Mary Pat (Alan) Miller, Myra (Dale) Steen, Paul (Erin Schroeder) McGill and Maureen (Charles) Hoogeveen and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.









