Mary Ellen Wolf Goede
Mary Ellen Wolf Goede, 99, died on January 17, 2020, at Lake Minnetonka Shores Care Center in Spring Park, Minnesota. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darrell Melvin Goede, who died on December 23, 1962; and also her parents, six brothers, four sisters, and one stillborn infant girl. Mary was born at home on the family homestead near Park, Kansas, to Volga German immigrant parents, Bernhard Wolf and Catherine Zimmerman, both of whom had been born in Russia. During World War II, she worked in a defense plant in San Diego, where she and Darrell married as the war ended. Mary had a great love for family and German foods and traditions. Over her long lifetime, Mary performed volunteer work for various charities and, up until her physical condition restricted her from doing so, she relished engaging in conversation about the world, local and national politics, and her family. Her final resting place will be next to her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Park, Kansas.
She is survived by her four children: Larry Goede and his wife Kathleen Weibel of Eagan, Minnesota; Nancy Glover of Burke, Virginia; Daniel Goede and his wife Donna Goede of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Mary Catherine LeFevere and her husband, Clayton LeFevere of Chanhassen, Minnesota. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd. Mound, MN, on Friday, January 31 at 11:00, with viewing at 10:00. Burial services will be held later at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Park, Kansas. Memorials can be sent to one of Mary's favorite charities, the American Diabetes Association, the or to Lake Minnetonka Shores Care Center, 4515 Shoreline Dr., Second floor staff, Spring Park, MN 55384.
