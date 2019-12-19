Services
Sioux Falls - Mary Foschia, 67, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her children, John (Cari) Hanzel of Brandon, Jim Hanzel II of Sioux Falls, and Jessica Cherenegar of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Kaden, and Ava; sisters, Carol (Dave) Kindya of Seward, PA and Veronica (John) Kozar of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law, Karen Mabon of Seneca Falls, NY; and special friends Jim and Gale Hanzel of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica (Leach) Foschia; and brother, Joseph Mabon.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
